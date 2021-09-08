Menu
Ann Marie Sanchez

Ann Marie Sanchez (Nangle)

September 14, 1960-March 17, 2021

Ann AKA Bitzy arrived in this world as an early surprise to Tom and Muriel Nangle while visiting relatives in Lincoln, on Sept 14th, 1960. Her older siblings Lori and Tim recall her being so tiny she come home in shoebox, she was itsy bitzy… Ann had an extreme love for all animals from and early age to her last day. Her other one true joy was her only son Richard. She loved to have a good time and made sure that everyone was included. She was known affectionately as Red to her bar and biker buddies, she worked hard all her life and played equally as hard. She was an expert at making a gourmet meal out of almost nothing and often over a campfire, she loved the outdoors and relaxing. It's with heavy hearts that we throw her a party of a final send off. Please join us one and all at Lester Milligan park on Sunday Sept 12th for lunch from noon-3.

Ann is survived by her siblings Tim Nangle, and Lori Bartusek, Aunt Ann Freeman, her son Richard and Daughter in law Joyce, grandkids Ronin and Rayna, nieces Lara Cram, Leslie Kirkpatrick, and nephew Tony Bartusek. And also a life long list of friends, accomplices, bikers, bar buddies, and many punk skateboarding kids.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 8, 2021.
my aunt was the greatest aunt that a guy like me could ask for. she would cook the worlds best deviled eggs. she is deeply missed and will always be remembered. i love you bitz.... wish you were here.
Anthony Bartusek
October 21, 2021
Ann was fun to work with she always would put a smile on my face! She was an amazing woman and will be truly missed
Keri Funk
September 10, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Bitzy sounds like she knew how to enjoy life.
Terri Colby
September 9, 2021
