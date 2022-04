Annette was, kind, quiet, excellent at hurdles & running in track, she was gifted at playing the drums, she had a horse named Toby she enjoyed, she was a hard worker, wore neat clothes, she was very smart & pretty. I was fortunate to spend time with her growing up. I couldn't have asked for a nicer cousin. I will always cherish our childhood memories. I will always love Annette.

Vicki Severson March 19, 2021