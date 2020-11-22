Arlene R. Wellik

WODEN – Arlene R. Wellik, 92, of Woden passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral mass will be held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt with Rev. Joseph Sevcik officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden.

There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com