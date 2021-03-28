Arlene Elizabeth Van Sabben

January 5, 1923 - March 27, 2021

NORTHWOOD - Arlene Elizabeth Van Sabben, 98, passed away peacefully at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA, on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA, with Pastor Becky Sogge officiating. Arlene will be laid to rest at the Sunset Rest Cemetery with a private committal service.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00p.m. to 1:00p.m. at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA.

Arlene was born on January 5, 1923, in Mason City, the daughter of John and Isabel (Butcher) Deardeuff. She attended rural schools and graduated from high school in Rockwell, IA. After high school, Arlene later graduated from Hamilton Business College in Mason City. On December 6, 1947, Arlene married Phillip Van Sabben at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA, from this union four children were born. Arlene worked at the Dillion clothing store in Mason City, the Northwood Coop and the Worth County Treasurer's office for many years. After retirement, Arlene worked as a greeter for Conner Colonial Chapel in Northwood, which she enjoyed very much. Arlene was a Sunday school teacher at Sion Lutheran Church before transferring to First Lutheran Church in Northwood. She was also an active member of Julia Circle and the Sorosis Club in Northwood.

Arlene and Pete enjoyed weekly dance parties with family and friends at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. They also made countless memories with family and friends with golf outings to Belle Vista, AK, for many years, and Labor Day weekend fishing trips to Lake Osakis, MN. The couple liked to travel extensively, including Europe, Spain, Holland and many locations throughout the United States.

Those left to cherish memories of Arlene are her daughters, Janet (Dennis) Reeder and Carolyn (Daniel) Reeder, all of Northwood; one granddaughter, Anneke (Jake) Urbatch of Northwood; one grandson, Garret (Danielle) Reeder of Ankeny; two great granddaughters, Ivy and Olivia Urbatsch; three great grandsons, Emmet Urbatsch, Declan and Blake Reeder; sister-in-law, Jo Deardeuff of Mason City; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband; one son (Bruce) and a daughter (Mary Jo), who both died in infancy; her parents; two brothers and three sisters, as well as, many sisters and brother-in-laws.

