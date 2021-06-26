Menu
Arthur Wayne "Art" Conaway
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cease Family Funeral Home - Park Rapids
710 West 1st Street
Park Rapids, MN

Arthur "Art" Wayne Conaway

July 4, 1931-June 19, 2021

Arthur "Art" Wayne Conaway, 89, of Park Rapids, MN passed away June 19, 2021.

Born July 4, 1931 to Charles and Dorothy (Pellum) Conaway in Britt, IA, he graduated from Britt High School. February 17, 1957 he married Marian Elizabeth Bartek. In 1976 they moved to Park Rapids where they owned Timber Bay Resort until they retired and moved into town.

Art is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marian; daughter, Colleen.

He is survived by daughters, Elizabeth (Gary) DeGroote of Corwith, IA; Lynn (John) Graham of Park Rapids; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Eddy, Virginia (Smitty) Smith, and Shirley Graham; brother, Chuck (Lois) Conaway.

Visitation is Mon. June 28, 2021 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Cease Funeral Home in Park Rapids - ceasefuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Cease Family Funeral Home - Park Rapids
710 West 1st Street, Park Rapids, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Cease Family Funeral Home - Park Rapids
Sponsored by Cease Family Funeral Home - Park Rapids.
So sorry to hear of the loss of your Father and my dear friend. Many good memories from the old days. May he Rest In Peace.
Curtis Terhark
Friend
June 29, 2021
