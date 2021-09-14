Audrey M. Hanna

September 13, 1926-September 10, 2021

MASON CITY-Audrey M. Hanna, 94, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 232 Way Ave, Woden, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in the Grant Township Cemetery, rural Woden. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Audrey Mae Hanna was born on September 13, 1926, on a farm near Rake, Iowa to parents Justin and Anna (Olson) Jarshaw. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a life member of Grant Lutheran Church near Woden, Iowa. She was a member of the Forest City graduating class of 1945. On February 14, 1948, she was united in marriage to Alroy Hanna in Forest City.

The Hanna's made their home on the families "Century" farm where they raised their family. Audrey had the gift of hospitality shown in her selfless caretaking of her father, mother, brother and children. She enjoyed baking, canning, making Norwegian lefse, homemade bread and her famous angel bars.

She was an avid Minnesota Twins fan, enjoyed dancing and playing 500. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and we will always remember and cherish her favorite saying, "I am so blessed!"

Left to cherish her memory are her 3 daughters; Debrah (Mike) Brock, Mason City, Linda (Duane) Jensen, Colorado Springs, CO and Brenda (Phil) Underbakke, Blue Earth, MN; daughter in-law, Stephanie Hanna; brother, Jimmie (Barbara) Jarshaw; 10 grandchildren; Chris Brock, Jeremy Brock, Adam Brock, Jason Jensen, Jina Jensen, Kelly Becker, Tabitha Beckman, Joshua Underbakke, Alex Hanna and Lauren Hanna, 19 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and beloved dog Lexi.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alroy; parents, Justin and Anna; son, Bryan; brother, Vernon Jarshaw; sisters, Jean Purcell and Janet Clark.

