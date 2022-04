Avis A. Montgomery

LAKE MILLS-Avis A. Montgomery, 71, of Lake Mills died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Cemetery north of Lake Mills. A celebration of life will be held at Main Street Pizza in Lake Mills following the burial.

There will be no visitation. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com