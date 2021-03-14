Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Kay Nolte Gatto
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Barbara Kay Nolte Gatto

July 24, 1955 - February 1, 2021

Barbara Kay Nolte Gatto died at Morristown Memorial Hospital in Morristown, NJ on February 1, 2021. A service will be held at a later date in Leland, IA. Barbara was born July 24, 1955 in Forest City, IA to Marlin and Jane (Haukoos) Nolte. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Leland. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1973. She was a dental assistant at Wilson and Soderling for a few years. She moved to Minneapolis, MN where she worked for Midwest Challenge and that caused her to move to Florida to do ministry work at Safe House. She was employed at Adams Mark Caribbean Gulf Resort in Clearwater, FL. In the 1980's she moved to New Jersey where she worked in sales at EF Hutton, Pitney Bowes and Tab.

Barb was a member of Cornerstone Church in Morristown and was active working with the youth in earlier years. Her health problems started with Lyme Disease 20+ years ago with many other diseases being added through the years. She spent her disabled years praying, studying the Bible, listening to sermons of her favorite pastors and keeping up with Joey's activities. She had a kind and generous heart and was one of God's prayer warriors. Barb was the life of the party and everyone loved her.

Barb had one son, Joseph Marlin Nolte Gatto. He was the joy of her life. She is survived by Joey (Hannah) of Hartland, VT; her mother, Jane Taylor of Forest City, IA; two sisters, Susan (Marc) Johnson of Leland, and Julie (Patrick) Dunlap of Mason City; nieces and nephews, Sarah Johnson of Washington, IA, Michael (Heather) Johnson of Forest City, Max (Alexa) Lindsay of Mason City, Nick Lindsay (Damaris) of San Francisco, CA; and many great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Stefanie Ahren, Christie Gatto and Doug Gatto.

Barb was preceded in death by her father, Marlin Nolte; grandparents, Oscar and Belle Haukoos, Otto and Minnie Nolte; and many other loved ones.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am so sorry to see you lost Barb! I didn´t realize she had so many health problems! You and your family have my deepest sympathy, Jane! Hugs and prayers to all of you!
Mary Fraanzen
March 16, 2021
Prayers and thoughts are with you, Sue, Jane and family.
Strand Wendy
March 15, 2021
Fond childhood memories of Barb. Keeping Aunt Jane, Sue and family, Julie and family in our thoughts and prayers. Norm and Marcia Berrett
Marcia Berrett
March 15, 2021
Jack Sapp
March 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Barb was a wonderful person and has now met God and Jesus. She is free of pain and is smiling down on your family
Patricia Weed
March 14, 2021
So sad to hear about Barb. She was always smiling and laughing as a youngster and a joy to know. That is how I will always remember her. My sincere condolences to to all family members. God Bless her.
Kevin Thorsheim
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results