Barbara Mae Johnson

June 30, 1941-June 19, 2021

MASON CITY-Barbara Mae Johnson passed from this life to her heavenly home on June 19, 2021 at 9:30 pm. She was born June 30, 1941 in Freeport, Illinois to Oliver and Exzelda Johnson.

She attended school at Hershey Country School, Pearl City School, Currier Country School and graduated from Freeport High School in 1959. She went on to graduate from Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna, Minnesota. She then attended and graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in elementary education. In 1984 she earned her Master's degree from Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida.

At the age of nine, Barb accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior after listening to a radio broadcast of Billy Graham. She was very dedicated to her career as a teacher. Teaching 5th grade over 35 years at United Baptist Church School in San Jose, California and North Valley Baptist Church School in Santa Clara, California.

Survived by her sister, Virginia (Richard) Pruessner, Mason City, Iowa; brother in law, Grant MacKenzie, Boise, Idaho.

Survived by nieces and nephews: Anneliese (Brian) Jeffrey, Bethany (Tom) Heller, Phillip (Jordan) Pruessner, Daniel (Debbie) MacKenzie, David (Anna) MacKenzie, LeeAnne (Greg) Boynton, Angie (Vincent) Ramirez, and Jeff Johnson. Also several grand nieces and nephews.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Clarlyn MacKenzie; and brother, Oliver Johnson, Jr.

Thank you to the Salvation Army Adult Day Care and MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice for their special care of Barbara.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Friday, June 25, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hwy 122 W., Mason City with Pastor Tim Moore officiating. A live stream of Barbara's service will be available on the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel's Facebook page.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Barbara's honor to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or Faith Baptist Church, Mason City.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com