Barbara Mae Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Barbara Mae Johnson

June 30, 1941-June 19, 2021

MASON CITY-Barbara Mae Johnson passed from this life to her heavenly home on June 19, 2021 at 9:30 pm. She was born June 30, 1941 in Freeport, Illinois to Oliver and Exzelda Johnson.

She attended school at Hershey Country School, Pearl City School, Currier Country School and graduated from Freeport High School in 1959. She went on to graduate from Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna, Minnesota. She then attended and graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in elementary education. In 1984 she earned her Master's degree from Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida.

At the age of nine, Barb accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior after listening to a radio broadcast of Billy Graham. She was very dedicated to her career as a teacher. Teaching 5th grade over 35 years at United Baptist Church School in San Jose, California and North Valley Baptist Church School in Santa Clara, California.

Survived by her sister, Virginia (Richard) Pruessner, Mason City, Iowa; brother in law, Grant MacKenzie, Boise, Idaho.

Survived by nieces and nephews: Anneliese (Brian) Jeffrey, Bethany (Tom) Heller, Phillip (Jordan) Pruessner, Daniel (Debbie) MacKenzie, David (Anna) MacKenzie, LeeAnne (Greg) Boynton, Angie (Vincent) Ramirez, and Jeff Johnson. Also several grand nieces and nephews.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Clarlyn MacKenzie; and brother, Oliver Johnson, Jr.

Thank you to the Salvation Army Adult Day Care and MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice for their special care of Barbara.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Friday, June 25, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hwy 122 W., Mason City with Pastor Tim Moore officiating. A live stream of Barbara's service will be available on the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel's Facebook page.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Barbara's honor to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or Faith Baptist Church, Mason City.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Service
3:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
11495, Mason, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
It was a blessing to know Barb as a friend. Your memory is a keepsake from which I´ll never part.
Patty Bigelow
Friend
July 12, 2021
So saddened to hear....we were blessed having her teach all four of our daughters. She was an amazing teacher and a wonderful Christian lady. May you cherish your memories!
Christie Schmitz
Friend
July 11, 2021
Barb was a lovely, gracious person, always kind, always pleasant. I remember her fondly. May Her Memory Be Eternal.
Kaliopee Fiske
School
June 29, 2021
Barb was such a beautiful person both inside and out! We had many wonderful times together in our "younger" years at church. She lived her life to honor our Lord Jesus! She will be greatly missed!
Jan Holman
Friend
June 23, 2021
