Barbara A. O'Brien
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Barbara A. O'Brien

September 21, 1946-March 14, 2021

MASON CITY-Barbara A. O'Brien, 74, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Friday, March 19, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, with the Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant.

Visitation with viewing will be held Thursday evening, March 18, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. A Scriptural wake service will begin at 7:00 pm.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Barb's honor to Mercy One North Iowa Hospice or Newman Catholic School.

The daughter of George Duff and Jane (Rozen) Duff, Barbara Ann was born on September 21, 1946 in Phoenix, Arizona. She grew up in Mason City, and attended Newman Catholic School, graduating in 1964. Following high school Barbara attended St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing and graduated in the final class of 1967.

On September 30, 1967 Barb was united in marriage to Patrick O'Brien at Holy Family Catholic Church, Mason City. Together they would be blessed with four children and 53 years of marriage.

Barb would prove to be a familiar face at Mercy Hospital and Regency Clinic in Mason City, where she worked from 1967 through her retirement in 2012.

The best of times for Barb were spent with her family; she adored time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Countless memories were made at the family cabin on the lake where days were spent fishing, boating, and enjoying family time together. Barb also enjoyed reading, vacations, coffee with friends, and watching the Price Is Right.

Barb will be remembered for her compassion and acceptance to all; she was the family matriarch and always had a listening ear to those in need.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Patrick O'Brien, Mason City; children, Kris (Jim) Brayton, Le Center, MN, Andy (Jodee) O'Brien, Georgetown, TX, Kathleen (Charles) Green, Clear Lake, IA, and Sarah O'Brien, Mankato, MN; beloved grandchildren, Tanner (Kari), Conner, Gabi (Dan), Bailey (Austin), David, Theodore, Christian, Jaden, Amiya, Julien, Maura, and Rayna; great grandchildren, Brayden and Ellinor; her sister, Mary Duff (David); brother in law, Joseph Barragy; and nephews as well as extended family and many friends.

Barb is preceded in death by her parents; father and mother in law, Dick and Sara O'Brien; sister, Sharon Massey; sister in law, Mary Barragy; and nephew, Scott Barragy.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Mar
18
Service
7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Mar
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church
302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA
O´Brien family. Barb was a special lady as you all know. I will always remember her compassion and friendliness when I would see her and Pat. She will always be part of my special memories!
Pam Mathews
March 21, 2021
So sorry to learn of this. I enjoyed many years of working with Barb at the Residency. God bless your family in this time of sadness.
Dee Ruiz
March 18, 2021
Linda Floden
March 17, 2021
