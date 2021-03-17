Barbara A. O'Brien

September 21, 1946-March 14, 2021

MASON CITY-Barbara A. O'Brien, 74, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Friday, March 19, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, with the Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant.

Visitation with viewing will be held Thursday evening, March 18, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. A Scriptural wake service will begin at 7:00 pm.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Barb's honor to Mercy One North Iowa Hospice or Newman Catholic School.

The daughter of George Duff and Jane (Rozen) Duff, Barbara Ann was born on September 21, 1946 in Phoenix, Arizona. She grew up in Mason City, and attended Newman Catholic School, graduating in 1964. Following high school Barbara attended St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing and graduated in the final class of 1967.

On September 30, 1967 Barb was united in marriage to Patrick O'Brien at Holy Family Catholic Church, Mason City. Together they would be blessed with four children and 53 years of marriage.

Barb would prove to be a familiar face at Mercy Hospital and Regency Clinic in Mason City, where she worked from 1967 through her retirement in 2012.

The best of times for Barb were spent with her family; she adored time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Countless memories were made at the family cabin on the lake where days were spent fishing, boating, and enjoying family time together. Barb also enjoyed reading, vacations, coffee with friends, and watching the Price Is Right.

Barb will be remembered for her compassion and acceptance to all; she was the family matriarch and always had a listening ear to those in need.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Patrick O'Brien, Mason City; children, Kris (Jim) Brayton, Le Center, MN, Andy (Jodee) O'Brien, Georgetown, TX, Kathleen (Charles) Green, Clear Lake, IA, and Sarah O'Brien, Mankato, MN; beloved grandchildren, Tanner (Kari), Conner, Gabi (Dan), Bailey (Austin), David, Theodore, Christian, Jaden, Amiya, Julien, Maura, and Rayna; great grandchildren, Brayden and Ellinor; her sister, Mary Duff (David); brother in law, Joseph Barragy; and nephews as well as extended family and many friends.

Barb is preceded in death by her parents; father and mother in law, Dick and Sara O'Brien; sister, Sharon Massey; sister in law, Mary Barragy; and nephew, Scott Barragy.

