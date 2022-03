Barbara J. Rush

MASON CITY-Barbara J. Rush, 75, of Mason City, IA died on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a private family graveside service will take place at a later date.

