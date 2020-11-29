Bazetta Jane (Reints) Kew

Bazetta Jane (Reints) Kew, 80, of Sheffield, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Sheffield Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield. A time of viewing will be open from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID-19, those in attendance will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing at all times. A private family burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Bazetta's family.

Friends and family will also have the opportunity to join Bazetta's service virtually via "Zoom" on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. To join the Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3670133488?pwd=NTdyWWN1SlZWZkJ1YWVCa05MTHp4Zz09

Meeting ID: 367 013 3488, Passcode: 5PKx9Q

Cards of condolences or memorials to Bazetta's family may be mailed to Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Hampton, IA, 50441.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

641-456-3232