Beatrice "Bea" Smoley

BUFFALO CENTER-Beatrice "Bea" Smoley, 88, of Buffalo Center passed away September 24, 2021, at Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center, Iowa. A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Friday, October 1 at the United Methodist Church in Buffalo Center. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center. A visitation will take place 5 - 7 pm Thursday at Oakcrest Funeral Home – Winter Chapel in Buffalo Center. Online condolences may be left at oakcrestfuneralservices.com.