Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beatrice "Bea" Smoley
FUNERAL HOME
Oakcrest Funeral Services - Buffalo Center
414 First St. NW
Buffalo Center, IA

Beatrice "Bea" Smoley

BUFFALO CENTER-Beatrice "Bea" Smoley, 88, of Buffalo Center passed away September 24, 2021, at Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center, Iowa. A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Friday, October 1 at the United Methodist Church in Buffalo Center. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center. A visitation will take place 5 - 7 pm Thursday at Oakcrest Funeral Home – Winter Chapel in Buffalo Center. Online condolences may be left at oakcrestfuneralservices.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakcrest Funeral Home
Buffalo Center, IA
Oct
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
Buffalo Center, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakcrest Funeral Services - Buffalo Center
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakcrest Funeral Services - Buffalo Center.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.