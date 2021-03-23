Beckett Allen Petersen

April 15, 2008 - March 21, 2021

CLEAR LAKE - Beckett Allen Petersen, 12, of Clear Lake, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services were held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake. Burial followed in the Clear Lake Cemetery. To view a recording of Beckett's service please visit the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel facebook page.

Visitation was held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Beckett was born April 15, 2008, the son of Blake Petersen and Amanda Truex in Des Moines, IA. He grew up and attended school in Clear Lake, where he was currently in 7th grade. He had a love of music, including a wide variety of genres and artists, past and present. He enjoyed swimming, being on the water, wrestling and rough-housing.

Beckett had the absolute fullest life, and found joy in every experience. He had a love for adventure and went skiing, sailing, four-wheeling, and loved to go fast. Beckett took great pride in being a Clear Lake Lion, and could often be found at basketball practices or games cheering them on. The school fight song would always bring a smile to his face. And that SMILE...big and bright, often mischievous, filled every room he was in. Beckett brought joy to every person that he met and could win hearts over by giving his famous "kisses". While we are heartbroken that he is gone, we are happy he is free of the tubes, meds, and pain that had made up his life. He is dancing in Heaven and using the voice we had not yet heard in Heaven now.

Beckett is survived by his parents, Amanda and Bart Smith of Clear Lake and Blake Petersen of Mason City; siblings, Huttyn, Sutter, and Nash Smith of Clear Lake and Kora and Lennon Petersen of Mason City; grandparents, Dianne and Al Butler of Clear Lake, Dirk and Marilyn Petersen of Des Moines and Steve and Nancy Smith of Guthrie Center, IA; special aunt, Marian Klein of Des Moines; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard "Rick" Truex; and great-aunt, Marlene Ridder.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com