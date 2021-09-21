Benjamin E. Allbee

MESERVEY-Benjamin E. Allbee, 70, of Meservey, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral Services for Ben Allbee will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the First Reformed Church, 620 2nd Street in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Cards and memorials may be directed to Ben's family c/o Ewing Funeral Home, PO Box 301 in Belmond, Iowa 50421.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248