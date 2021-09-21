Menu
Benjamin E. Allbee
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond
111 Luicks Lane South
Belmond, IA

Benjamin E. Allbee

MESERVEY-Benjamin E. Allbee, 70, of Meservey, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral Services for Ben Allbee will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the First Reformed Church, 620 2nd Street in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Cards and memorials may be directed to Ben's family c/o Ewing Funeral Home, PO Box 301 in Belmond, Iowa 50421.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond
111 Luicks Lane South PO Box 301, Belmond, IA
Sep
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
First Reformed Church
620 2nd Street, Meservey, IA
Sep
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Reformed Church
620 2nd Street, Meservey, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda, So sorry for your loss! Praying for you!
Janie Buckman
September 21, 2021
