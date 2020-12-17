Menu
Bernard "Chris" Christensen
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, IA

Bernard 'Chris' Christensen

Bernard 'Chris' Christensen, age 95, of Blaine, Minnesota, died peacefully Sunday, December 6, 2020.

A funeral gathering will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Highway 65 North East in Fridley, Minnesota.

Visitation for Chris Christensen will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Eagle Grove at 2:30 PM. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at visitation will be limited to 15 indoors and 30 outdoors at a time.

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa, 50525. www.ewingfh.com. 515-532-2233.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 17, 2020.
