Bernard 'Chris' Christensen

Bernard 'Chris' Christensen, age 95, of Blaine, Minnesota, died peacefully Sunday, December 6, 2020.

A funeral gathering will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Highway 65 North East in Fridley, Minnesota.

Visitation for Chris Christensen will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Eagle Grove at 2:30 PM. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at visitation will be limited to 15 indoors and 30 outdoors at a time.

