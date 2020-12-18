Bernice Ann Foell

February 17, 1926-December 16, 2020

Bernice Ann Foell, 94, of Grafton formally of Plymouth, died December 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on December 21, 2020, at Champion Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Solveig A.H. Zamzow officiating. Visitation will be take place an hour before the funeral. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Bernice was born February 17, 1926, in Newburg Township, Mitchell County, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Laura (Belz) Borchardt. She was baptized on March 14, 1926, and confirmed on March 17, 1940, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton. Bernice graduated from eighth grade at Falls No. 8 Country School.

On November 3, 1946, she married Lloyd Foell at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Bernice had been employed by Marshall and Swift, Inc. She was a life long member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she participated in quilting days and she was also a Sunday School teacher.

She enjoyed cooking, yard work, and bus trips. Her family especially loved when she made pot roast and homemade Red Velvet Cake. She was a Gold Star Mother after the passing of her son, Jerry, in the Vietnam War, and a member of the Nora Springs Legion Auxiallry.

Bernice is survived by her daughter, Ruth (Richard) Neeley of Grafton; her grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) Neeley of Fort Worth, Texas, and Laura (Chris Hunt) Neeley of Omaha, Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd Foell in 1963; her sons, Gerald "Jerry" Foell in 1967 and David Foell in 1963; brother, Kenneth Borchardt; and sister-in-law, Olga Borchardt.

