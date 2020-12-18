Menu
Bernice Ann Foell
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
702 State Street
Osage, IA

Bernice Ann Foell

February 17, 1926-December 16, 2020

Bernice Ann Foell, 94, of Grafton formally of Plymouth, died December 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on December 21, 2020, at Champion Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Solveig A.H. Zamzow officiating. Visitation will be take place an hour before the funeral. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Bernice was born February 17, 1926, in Newburg Township, Mitchell County, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Laura (Belz) Borchardt. She was baptized on March 14, 1926, and confirmed on March 17, 1940, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton. Bernice graduated from eighth grade at Falls No. 8 Country School.

On November 3, 1946, she married Lloyd Foell at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Bernice had been employed by Marshall and Swift, Inc. She was a life long member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she participated in quilting days and she was also a Sunday School teacher.

She enjoyed cooking, yard work, and bus trips. Her family especially loved when she made pot roast and homemade Red Velvet Cake. She was a Gold Star Mother after the passing of her son, Jerry, in the Vietnam War, and a member of the Nora Springs Legion Auxiallry.

Bernice is survived by her daughter, Ruth (Richard) Neeley of Grafton; her grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) Neeley of Fort Worth, Texas, and Laura (Chris Hunt) Neeley of Omaha, Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd Foell in 1963; her sons, Gerald "Jerry" Foell in 1967 and David Foell in 1963; brother, Kenneth Borchardt; and sister-in-law, Olga Borchardt.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, (641)732-3706

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
702 State Street, Osage, IA
Dec
21
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
702 State Street, Osage, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barbara Brown
December 18, 2020
Ruth, you are in our thoughts & prayers in the loss of your Mother. You were blessed to have the many years you had with her. We are sending heartfelt sympathy to you, Ruth and your family. We are unable to attend the Service for Aunt Bernice, though we will be thinking of you all. Take care. Love, your cousin, Arlene & Jerry Lockwood
Arlene Foell-Lockwood
December 18, 2020
