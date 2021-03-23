Menu
Bertha Trager
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA

Bertha Trager

MESERVEY-Bertha Trager, 95, of Meservey, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral Services for Bertha Trager will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the First Reformed Church, 620 2nd Street in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Reformed Church
620 2nd Street, Meservey, IA
Mar
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Reformed Church
620 2nd Street, Meservey, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.