Beth McBride

MASON CITY-Beth McBride, 90, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday (November 8, 2017) at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City.

A graveside inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. July 7, 2021 at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood, Iowa.

Arrangements handled by Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City, 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com