Betty J. Brown
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bride Colonial Chapel
110 East Spring Street
Manly, IA

Manly-Betty Jane Brown, 89, unexpectedly passed away in Woodville, WI on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

A private funeral service will be held at Bride Colonial Chapel, Manly, IA, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating.

The public are invited to attend the graveside at 2:00pm, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Rock Falls Cemetery, Rock Falls, IA.

Betty was born August 31, 1931, the daughter of Oscar and Junetta (Brehn) Kittleman of Cadillac, MI. She was a graduate of Cadillac High School's class of 1949. On September 2, 1951, Betty married Berton Brown, from this union four children were born. Throughout Betty's life she supported her family in many ways. A few examples were working as a switchboard operator, being a buffet chef for 25 years, and a church secretary.

In Betty's free time she enjoyed reading and listening to music. She was also a proud member of Rock Falls Old Stone United Methodist Church, taking part in the choir as well as bell choir. Betty was often a mentor at the Manly Elementary School. Being a social butterfly she was also in bowling leagues, bridge clubs and a 500 club.

Those left to cherish memories of Betty are her children, Lori (Tim Bramhall) Sandvig, Steve (Theresa Simms) Brown, Mike (Delene) Brown, and Tim (Erin) Brown; ten grandchildren; six great grandchild; sister, Charlene Catalano of NJ; sister-in-law, Mary Linda Kittleman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Berton; her parents; sister, June Plett; brother, Paul Kittleman, Ross Kittleman; two grandchildren; Jason Sandvig and Jennifer Sandvig; son-in-law, Mark Sandvig.

The funeral service will be recorded and later added to the Colonial Chapels website on December 23, 2020.

Bride Colonial Chapel 110 E Spring St, Manly, IA (641) 454-2242 ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rock Falls Cemetery
Rock Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Bride Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
To Betty's family, so sorry for loss. We had some times together in a 500 card group. Would you believe that at one time in our ladies group of eight that there were three of us with the name of "Betty"? She talked lovingly of you, children and grandchildren, and WI. So glad that she could spend time closer to you since moving from Manly. Our thoughts are with you.
Betty Benjegerdes
December 21, 2020
