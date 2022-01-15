Betty J. Clifford

June 30, 1941-January 13, 2022

Betty J. Clifford, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00pm, Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Dan Carlson officiating. Burial will take place in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, at 2:00pm, Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 3:30pm, Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Betty was born on June 30, 1941, the daughter of Eugene and Alma (Beenken) Clifford of Nora Springs, IA. She attended school in Nora Springs.

In Betty's free time she enjoyed nature, especially seeing deer. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish memories of Betty are her son, Larry Clifford; sister, Ruth Ann Fredstrom; great friend, Sheryl Harringa; as well as some extended family members and friends.

Betty is preceded in death by both her parents and her brother, Edward Clifford.

