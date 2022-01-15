Menu
Betty J. Clifford
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Betty J. Clifford

June 30, 1941-January 13, 2022

Betty J. Clifford, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00pm, Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Dan Carlson officiating. Burial will take place in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, at 2:00pm, Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 3:30pm, Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Betty was born on June 30, 1941, the daughter of Eugene and Alma (Beenken) Clifford of Nora Springs, IA. She attended school in Nora Springs.

In Betty's free time she enjoyed nature, especially seeing deer. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish memories of Betty are her son, Larry Clifford; sister, Ruth Ann Fredstrom; great friend, Sheryl Harringa; as well as some extended family members and friends.

Betty is preceded in death by both her parents and her brother, Edward Clifford.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Jan
16
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Jan
18
Burial
2:00p.m.
Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery
Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss , Larry.
Carol Cheney
January 17, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss of your mother Larry. Sending you and your family prayers.
CAROLE QUERY
Family
January 17, 2022
I'm so sorry for the passing of your mom, Larry. I remember her vividly and the good care she offered my uncle so many years ago.
Helen (Llyni) Karamitros
January 15, 2022
