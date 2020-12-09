Betty Jane Klee

March 23, 1927 - December 4, 2020

Betty Jane Klee found eternal rest on December 4, 2020. She was born March 23, 1927 on a farm near Osage, Iowa to Mato (Frank) Saraga and Anna Frances Setka-Saraga. Anna was a widow with 2 children when she married Mato. The family later moved to Riceville, Iowa where Betty graduated from high school in 1943 at the age of 26. World War II was in progress and Betty joined her two sisters in Chicago to work in a defense plant making optics for bomb and tank sights. The city provided access to museums, art galleries and wonderful music which were wonderful sources of enjoyment. In the evenings Betty attended Bryant & Stratton Business College leading to a secretarial job in the Education Department of Encyclopedia Britannica in downtown Chicago. During Betty's time there E.B. brought out the Great Book Series and a traveling exhibit of American Art. Betty attended employee classes in the Great Books and art appreciation which led her to take classes at the American Academy of Fine Art.

In 1946 Betty and Robert Arthur Klee were united in marriage. Both continued working in Chicago until in 1952 when they moved to a farm they had purchased in Riceville, Iowa. In addition to farming, Bob worked at Oliver Tractor located in Charles City, Iowa. Sons Lawrence and Gordon were born in Riceville and they enjoyed visiting with there many cousins that lived in the area.

In 1961 the family moved to Green Bay, WI where Bob worked in the Engineering Department of Northwest Engineering Company, a crane and excavator manufacturer. Bob later worked at Schreiber Food from which he retired. Betty was employed as a secretary at various companies, retiring from Wisconsin Employers Insurance in 1983. Betty also worked a tax season for H&R Block. Betty then worked as a volunteer at Bellin Whitney Center and in the office at Heritage Hill State Park. Betty enjoyed taking numerous classes at NWTC for her own pleasure and knowledge. After moving to Green Bay Betty and Bob became ardent Packer fans and enjoyed a large group of friends with whom they alternated to host game parties. Betty and Bob especially enjoyed travel and they made several trips across the United States and to other countries. Their favorites trips were to China, Yugoslavia (where Betty's father was born) and a family Christmas in England with their sons and Bobs sister Helen.

Betty cared for her husband Bob until his death in 2002 from a long illness. During this time Betty became more active at Faith Lutheran Church. Betty visited shut-ins, started a grief group, founded their Red Hat Faithfuls, and attended Tuesday Bible Study. Her church family was very dear to her and a great source of love and support. Betty became an ardent bridge player in various clubs. Betty was also in a pinochle group with her treasured Nativity friends. This led to her playing cards as often as four days a week. Betty made periodic trips to visit family in Florida and joyously welcomed her first grandson in 1991. In later years she would join her son Larry and his dog Ruffus to watch Packer games and have dinner.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Mato and Anna, brothers John and Mato (Frank) Saraga of California, brother Stan Setka of Iowa, sisters Anne Billy and Mary Vulk of Iowa, sister Lil Pollock of Ohio, and daughter-in-law Sandra Klee of Florida. Betty is survived by her sons Lawrence of Green Bay and Gordon of Florida. She is also survived by her grandsons Robert and James and great-grandson Owen all of Florida.

Because of Covid 19 a service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 South Webster Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301 would be appreciated. A celebration of Betty's life will be announced for a date in the summer of 2021.

Many thanks to the pastoral staff and friends a Faith Lutheran. The family would also like to thank the staff at Woodside Retirement Community and Unity Hospice for their outstanding help and kindness during the last months of Betty's life.

Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care of De Pere, Wisconsin is assisting the family (www.cotterfuneralhome.com)