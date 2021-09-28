Betty Ann Roberts

Jaunary 21, 1968-September 7, 2021

OTTUMWA-Betty Ann Roberts, 53, of Ottumwa, died at 2:07 a.m. September 7, 2021 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center of COVID-induced pneumonia.

She was born Jaunary 21, 1968 in Waucoma, IA to Gerald and Lois Bouska Baumler.

A graduate of Turkey Valley Community High School, she attended Hamilton College earning a degree in Bookkeeping. She and her future husband, Scott William Roberts meet while working at Fareway. Together they attended North Iowa Area Community College. Betty's major was in Accounting and Scott studied pre-engineering.

Betty and Scott were married July 18, 1992. They lived north of Hanlontown and in Fort Atkinson before moving to Ottumwa in 2007.

Betty worked as a bank teller, at Herberger's, Hy-Vee and McGregors. She had been the bookkeeper for First Lutheran Church and most recently was working at Tractor Supply.

Betty was a member of First Lutheran Church. She was very proud of her kids and loved to be involved in their lives, sports and hobbies. Some of their favorite memories are the summers they spent together raising a large garden with the neighbors and going hunting in the fall.

Surviving is her husband, Scott; their three children, Mikala Roberts, Lisa Roberts and Jacob Roberts all of Ottumwa; her mother Lois Baumler of West Union, IA; her siblings Kathy (Pat) Osmonson of Rochester, MN; Steve (Karla) Baumler of Waucoma, IA; Susan (Mike) Doyle of Cedar Falls, IA; Margaret (Paul) Havel of Calmar, IA; Bernice (Dale) Nieman of New Hartford, IA; Alice (Gus) Henrici of Grimes, IA; Laurie (Ron) Selken of Council Bluffs, IA; and Kim (Mark) Moeller of Valley, NE; a sister-in-law, Sue Calvert -Hallman of Mason City, IA; a brother-in-law, Steve (Lori) Roberts of Boone, IA; along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Baumler and a sister-in-law, Sally Roberts.

Visitation will be open after 11 a.m. Friday October 1st at Reece Funeral Home with her family present to greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 2nd at First Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. For those unable to attend the service, you may watch live on the First Lutheran Church Facebook page. Cremation will follow the service.

Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church.