Beverly "Bev" Fritcher

Beverly "Bev" Fritcher, age 74, of Lime Springs, IA passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco. Graveside services for family and friends will be at 11:00 am, Friday, October 30th at the Saratoga Cemetery in Saratoga, Iowa with Pastor Dan Christensen officiating. A luncheon for family and friends to share memories and remembrance will be held at the 10th Hole Bar and Grill in Riceville, IA following the graveside service. Lindstrom Funeral Home handled services.