Beverly Jean Handley
FUNERAL HOME
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Marble Rock
423 Bradford St
Marble Rock, IA

Beverly Jean (Grahlman) Handley

MARBLE ROCK-Beverly Grahlman Handley passed from this world to the next on November 23, 2021 at 86 years of age, born on August 26, 1936, of Marble Rock, Iowa.

Please join us for visitation at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Walter F. Bohl Community Center. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Dennis Burns of the United Methodist Church. All are welcome to a luncheon and more visitation after the service. Resting place will be the West Side Cemetery, Marble Rock.

Services have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 423 Bradford St. Marble Rock. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Walter F. Bohl Community Center
IA
Dec
28
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Walter F. Bohl Community Center
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Marble Rock
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Caring thoughts are sent at this difficult time. May your sadness be softened by sharing fond memories and knowing Beverly is the everlasting care of the Lord.
Terri L Engels
Friend
December 29, 2021
