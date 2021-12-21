Beverly Jean (Grahlman) Handley

MARBLE ROCK-Beverly Grahlman Handley passed from this world to the next on November 23, 2021 at 86 years of age, born on August 26, 1936, of Marble Rock, Iowa.

Please join us for visitation at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Walter F. Bohl Community Center. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Dennis Burns of the United Methodist Church. All are welcome to a luncheon and more visitation after the service. Resting place will be the West Side Cemetery, Marble Rock.

Services have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 423 Bradford St. Marble Rock. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com