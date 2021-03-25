Menu
Beverly J. Nimmo
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
James J. Terry Funeral Home - Downington
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA

Beverly J. Nimmo

January 18, 1937-March 22, 2021

Beverly J. Benn Nimmo, 84, of Downingtown, PA passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Jack W. Nimmo, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage.

Born in Rockwell, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Margaret Cassman Benn.

In addition to her husband, Bev is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Johnson of Rockwell and Marge Jerrell of Mason City and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Henry, Otto and Merlin Benn.

The words Love, Laugh and Live were not mere words to Bev, but how Bev truly lived her life.

A memorial will be held in Downingtown, Pa and a service and interment will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery at a later date.

To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 25, 2021.
