Beverly Platts

(1934-2020)

Beverly Platts, 85, of Mason City, IA died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell, IA.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM with a 7 PM Rosary Service at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave., Mason City, with Father Josh Link officiating. Masks will be required by church policy. Interment will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Beverly was born on October 17, 1934 in Eagleville, MO to Lloyd Lessie Tull and Flossie Revena (Fish) Tull. She attended school through the 10th grade at Nora Springs High School. Beverly was a longtime resident of Mason City, moving here in 1948. She met her husband, Glen Frances Platts while roller-skating at the roller rink in Nora Springs. The couple was united in marriage at Holy Family Catholic Church on December 26, 1951. To their union, six children were born. Beverly worked at Sportsway sporting goods store and was also a full time homemaker for many years. She enjoyed gardening-vegetables and flowers, word searches and sewing. Beverly always loved nature and in her later years did a lot of bird watching. One of her favorite things was taking "her girls" aka three dogs: Kellie, Dottie and Putts for car rides. Beverly was known in the neighborhood and by her children and grandchildren as a loving mother and grandmother who would provide "goodies" and all kinds of snacks. Beverly had a strong faith and watched Mass virtually up until her passing.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Leann Meyers of Mason City, Susan (Michael) Tisza of Dallas, TX, Michael Platts of Mason City, Larry (Margie) Platts of Mason City and Tim (Rachel) Platts of Dallas, TX; brothers, Lloyd Tull of Virginia Beach, VA and Larry Tull of Sheffield; 14 grandchildren: Tammy Gerkin, Kris Beiber, Charles "Chuck" Meyers, Sarah Platts, Greg Platts, Melissa Lopez, Shane Mejia, Mathew Platts, Scott Platts, Alex Mejia, Laura Calhoun, Marcus Bruns, Patrick Platts and Tristen Platts and 20 grandchildren: Noah Bieber, Joshau Bieber, Aiden Platts, Colton Platts, Michael Platts, Benjamin Platts, Cohen Calhoun, Shawn Platts, Kammi Platts, Logan Espinosa, Madison Espinosa, Maci Platts, Aurora Mejia, Riley Mejia, Luna Mejia, Winter Mejia, Reyli Lopez, Skyla Bunch, Zack Meyers and Kaden Sauve.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Platts; parents, Lloyd and Flossie Tull; one sister, Helen Askland; brothers, Bennie Tull and Bob Tull; son, John Platts; grandchildren, Kristen Meyers and Christopher Meyers and one great-grandson, Bennett Calhoun.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes