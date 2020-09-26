Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beverly Platts

Beverly Platts

Beverly Platts, 85, of Mason City, IA died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell, IA.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM with a 7 PM Rosary Service at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave., Mason City, with Father Josh Link officiating. Masks will be required by church policy. Interment will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fullerton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.