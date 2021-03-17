Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly J. Walk
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Beverly J. Walk

MASON CITY-Beverly J. Walk, 88, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Care Center in Mason City with her beloved husband, Everett, by her side, hand in hand.

A Funeral service will be held 2:30 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City with Mike Meyers officiating. Committal services will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Beverly's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to her service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Beverly's name in care of her family.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Mar
20
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Keeping you and family in my thoughts and prayers please give pops a hug and tell him I am thinking of him
Melissa munson
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results