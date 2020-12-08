Menu
Billy E. Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Hampton
306 Central Ave. East
Hampton, IA

Billy E. Miller

Billy Eugene Miller, 80, of Hampton, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton, with an opportunity to join Bill's funeral service virtually via "Zoom". To join the Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3670133488?pwd=NTdyWWN1SlZWZkJ1YWVCa05MTHp4Zz09

Meeting ID: 367 013 3488

Passcode: 5PKx9Q

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, those in attendance at both the visitation and service will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Bill's family.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
Hampton, IA
Dec
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Faith Baptist Church
Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3670133488?pwd=NTdyWWN1SlZWZkJ1YWVCa05MTHp4Zz09 Meeting ID: 367 013 3488 Passcode: 5PKx9Q, Hampton, IA
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Hampton
