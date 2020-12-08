Billy E. Miller

Billy Eugene Miller, 80, of Hampton, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton, with an opportunity to join Bill's funeral service virtually via "Zoom". To join the Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3670133488?pwd=NTdyWWN1SlZWZkJ1YWVCa05MTHp4Zz09

Meeting ID: 367 013 3488

Passcode: 5PKx9Q

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, those in attendance at both the visitation and service will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Bill's family.