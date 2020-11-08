Blake C. Parcher

May 29, 1981-October 28, 2020

Blake Craig Parcher, 39, passed away October 28, 2020 in Denver, CO after an extended illness. Blake was born May 29, 1981 in Mason City, Iowa to Ronald and Margie Parcher. His older brothers, Troy and Brett, welcomed him home. Blake attended Rudd Rockford Marble Rock schools and graduated in 2000. After graduation, he attended NIACC in Mason City, Iowa. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford where he was baptized and confirmed.

Blake was a wonderful salesman. While in college he sold Cutco knives to just about everyone in Rockford! Blake moved to Illinois and worked for Voltz Energy Partners selling utilities and continued to do so until the time of his death. He had several customers that became friends during his employment.

Blake loved sports especially baseball, basketball, and football. In the summer he and his friends played basketball in the park until dark. He was an avid Detroit Lions fan. His favorite player was Barry Sanders. He never missed an Iowa State football or basketball game. His dad would take him to Kansas City to watch the conference basketball tournament.

One of Blake's favorite memories is traveling with his dad. That was the life for him! Blake loved to have fun and made friends easily. He had many adventures throughout his life.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother Margie Parcher, Denver CO; brother Troy Hoisington and his wife, Nadine Ritchotte of Denver Co; brother Brett Parcher and his fiance, Laurie McMains of West Branch, IA, and grandmother Vivian Andregg, Waukon, IA. He is also remembered by his two nieces, Alahnie Hoisington and Carley McMains. Lifelong friends Rocky Adams and Justin Gooder also hold him dear.

Blake was proceeded in death by his father, Ronald Parcher, grandparents Beth Parcher, Donald Parcher and Kenneth Hoisington.

Blake will forever be in our hearts.

Condolences may be sent to Margie Parcher 2230 Roslyn St, Denver CO 80207 and Brett Parcher 411 Lancaster Lane, West Branch, IA 52358.

Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the spring in Rockford, IA.