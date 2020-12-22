Bonnie Eckhoff

March 4, 1927-December 20, 2020

Bonnie Eckhoff, age 93, of Belmond, Iowa, passed away at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond on December 20, 2020.

Bonnie, the daughter of Chester and Sena Dasen Gunderson, was born March 4, 1927, in Ottosen, Iowa. She attended school in Alexander and graduated from Alexander High School in 1945, being salutatorian of her class.

Bonnie was united in marriage to Richard Eckhoff on February 1, 1945, at the Reformed Church, Alexander, Iowa. To this union, three children were born, Julie, James (Jim), and Jon.

Bonnie was truly a farmer's wife. She worked side by side with her husband in the farm fields, and at the same time, also made sure there were always delicious meals on the table. She was a long-time member of the First Reformed Church in Meservey, Iowa, where she taught catechism when her children were enrolled in that program, and was a member of the women's guild, generally cutting pies and doing dishes.

Bonnie loved travelling many years with her husband when he delivered Winnebago's. She loved visiting Graceland, as she was quite an Elvis fan.

For ten years, in her "retirement" years, she worked at Printing Services, Inc., in the bindery department. While her health permitted, she also loved volunteering her time at the Lyric Theater in Belmond where she popped popcorn; thoroughly enjoyed swimmersize classes and walking around town. Bonnie was known for baking homemade buns, which she shared with family and friends.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Richard; two children, Jim (Connie) Eckhoff, Meservey; Jon (Dawn) Eckhoff, Rochester, MN.; son-in-law, David Boelman, West Des Moines; four grandchildren Kimberly Grzywacz (John), Huxley; Brandon (Valerie) Boelman, West Des Moines; Grant Eckhoff (Brianna), Rochester, MN; Emily Eckhoff, Rochester, MN.; eight great-grandchildren, Emily Grzywacz, Jeremy Grzywacz, Danielle Wilkinson, Jeremiah Wilkinson, Jonah Grzywacz; Benjamin Eckhoff, Broderick Boelman, Kellen Boelman; sister-in-law, Mavis Gunderson, St. Louis, MO.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Julie Boelman; grandson, Brian Eckhoff; brother, Dean Gunderson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stewart and Connie Eckhoff.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 4 - 6 at Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond, Iowa. Services will be held at the First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with a viewing an hour before the service. Burial will take place at a later date. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing respected. Memorial suggestions in Bonnies memory may be directed for First Reformed Church of Meservey, the Lyric Theatre in Belmond, or to the donor's choice.

Bonnie's funeral service will be Live Streamed on Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Just like the page on Facebook to view. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond IA . www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474