Bradley T. Spindler

(1961-2020)

MASON CITY - Bradley T. Spindler, 59, of Mason City, died September 20, 2020.

Brad was born March 23, 1961 in Mason City, the son of Victor and Norma (Timmer) Spindler.

Brad is survived by Vicki (Ron) Angel of Brooklyn, Iowa, Robin Spindler of Omaha, Nebraska; 3 nieces Sebrina (Michael) Burch of Clive, Iowa; Allisen (Brian) Boone of Omaha, Nebraska and Danika (Troy) Jaster of Helotes, Texas, great nieces and nephews: Elena and Aaron Burch, Cadence and Bailey Boone, Breck and Baron Jaster. He is also survived by Honorary sister, Dr. Patricia Newman of Omaha, Nebraska and Honorary nephew and niece Robert Newman and Emily (Martin) McNabb.

Brad is preceded in death by his parents.

Brad was working at Winnebago Industries. He enjoyed the friendships created with his shared interest in bicycling and RAGBRAI, motorcycles and traveling. He will be missed by family and friends.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.