Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bradley T. Spindler

Bradley T. Spindler

(1961-2020)

MASON CITY - Bradley T. Spindler, 59, of Mason City, died September 20, 2020.

Brad was born March 23, 1961 in Mason City, the son of Victor and Norma (Timmer) Spindler.

Brad is survived by Vicki (Ron) Angel of Brooklyn, Iowa, Robin Spindler of Omaha, Nebraska; 3 nieces Sebrina (Michael) Burch of Clive, Iowa; Allisen (Brian) Boone of Omaha, Nebraska and Danika (Troy) Jaster of Helotes, Texas, great nieces and nephews: Elena and Aaron Burch, Cadence and Bailey Boone, Breck and Baron Jaster. He is also survived by Honorary sister, Dr. Patricia Newman of Omaha, Nebraska and Honorary nephew and niece Robert Newman and Emily (Martin) McNabb.

Brad is preceded in death by his parents.

Brad was working at Winnebago Industries. He enjoyed the friendships created with his shared interest in bicycling and RAGBRAI, motorcycles and traveling. He will be missed by family and friends.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.