LINDSTROM, MN-Brian Anthony Miller, age 59 of Lindstrom, MN passed away peacefully in Minneapolis, MN with family by his side on January 30th, 2021. Brian, the son of Mike & Rose (Werner) Miller, was born on November 8th, 1961 in Fairmont, MN.



Brian grew up in Osage, IA enjoyed little league baseball, Green Devil wrestling, and he also learned how to walk backwards in parades holding cymbals with the drumline for the Precisionnaires Drum & Bugle Corps. Brian attended the Sacred Heart Catholic School, then later graduated from the Osage High School in 1980. He then attended Minneapolis Drafting School. Brian worked for a couple local farmers during the summers, and helped with the family-owned fertilizer plant in Bonaire, IA. Brian then served his country in the US Navy from 1982-1988, last stationed at NAF, El Centro, CA. Brian had a passion for being in the great outdoors fishing and hunting. While growing up Brian and the Miller family shared many fish fry's and memories together with family and friends at Ole's Resort on Big Sandy Lake. Brian was a special friend to many and would give you the shirt off his back and the food off his table. He had a heart of gold and would drop anything to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Brian had spent the last 20+ years working for Martin Brower.



Brian was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. Brian is survived by his daughter Jasmin Perron & husband Joseph, and grandchildren: Aiden, Zoey, Eliza & Lydia of Lindstrom, MN. Also survived by his brothers; Michael Miller & wife Angie of Oak Grove, MN, and their sons Mitch & Sean; Neil Miller of Osage, IA; Chris Miller & wife Lisa and their children, Morgan & Levi of Farmington, MN. Brian was preceded in death by his parents Mike & Rose (Werner) Miller, Grandparents Patrick & Amelia Miller, and Marvin & Hazel Werner.



Memorial Service to Celebrate Brian:

Thursday March 11th at 2:00 PM - Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, MN.



Dinner following the service will be held at the Shafer Saloon, Shafer, MN.



Funeral & Final Internment:

Saturday March 13th at 1:00 PM - St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Fairmont, MN.Please note Masks are mandatory during these services.

Flowers and memorials:



Granstrand Funeral Home, 11900 Lake Ln, North, Lindstrom, MN 55045. (651) 257-4000



Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 2, 2021.