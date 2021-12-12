Menu
Carl Henry Knapp
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fullerton Funeral Home in Charles City
401 Blunt Street
Charles City, IA

Carl Henry Knapp

November 1, 1933-December 6, 2021

CHARLES CITY-Carl Henry Knapp 88, of Charles City, died Monday, December 6, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa after complications of an eleven year battle with Wegener's Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with private family services at a later date.

Carl was born on November 1, 1933, at Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Melvin and Catherine (Bradshaw) Knapp.

Carl attended and graduated from Colwell schools. He was drafted during the Korean War and served through 1955. He spent his active duty as a colonel's assistant. During his time in Korea, he attended officer's school and graduated number one in his class. He was offered an officer's position at reenlistment but he chose to return to the family farm north of Colwell but continued in the Army Reserve for 4 more years and was honorably discharged in 1961.

On November 3, 1956, Carl was united in marriage to Mellie (Willsher) and to their union,, three children were born. Carl and Mellie started their life together on the family farm and were constant companions until her death in 2012. They enjoyed travel and wintered for many years in Bullhead City, Arizona. Also they loved the sport of tractor pulling and traveled with his family to events throughout the United States; including a highlight of going to the Netherlands in 2018 with the family pulling operation to compete.

Carl loved the farm and even after his move to town, he was involved daily with his son, Chuck and grandson, Kyloe, providing advice and guidance. They valued his ideas and vision for the growth of the family farm.

In 2016, Carl met Marlys Gerleman and they both found love, laughter and companionship with each other after the loss of their spouses. Marlys was an important part of Carl's life.

Carl is survived by daughters, Cindi (Dennis) Shanks, Deb (Mike Pappas) Smith and son, Chuck (Deanne Knapp; along with 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Evie Backer and Doris (Don) Hibner and special friend, Marlys Gerleman.

Carl's wife, his parents, one grandchild and two great-grandchildren preceded him in death.

In expression of sympathy condolences may be mailed to the family at 1117 Walnut Avenue, Charles City, Iowa 50616. In lieu of flowers, memorial monies sent to the family will be given for Alzheimer's research.

Fullerton Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 401 Blunt Street, Charles City, IA. (641) 228-4211. www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook: Fullerton Funeral Home



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 12, 2021.
SORRY TO HEAR OF CARL'S PASSING. HE WAS A GREAT NEIGHBOR AND FRIEND. BOB & GERRY WADDELL
BOB & GERRY WADDELL
Friend
December 14, 2021
