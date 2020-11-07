Carol Diane Sullivan

May 2, 1960-November 4, 2020

MASON CITY - Carol Diane (Askeland) Sullivan passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 in Mason City.

A Celebration of her life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA with Rev. Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Carol will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the funeral chapel. Masks will be required and social distancing requirements followed. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used to spread Carol's love of Christmas through Toys for Tots and other organizations.

She was born May 2nd, 1960 to Katherine (Legler) and Ralph Askeland in Mason City. Carol graduated from Mason City High School in 1978. She then married the love of her life Patrick Sullivan on February 9th, 1979. Together they had two children, Miranda Brey and Patrick Dennis.

Together, they traveled many places with Patrick's Army career including Kentucky, Germany, California and Hawaii before returning to Mason City, Iowa to settle.

Carol's early career was filled with management positions at Hardees and Kmart for many years before she attended NIACC for her nursing degree. She then pursued her career in nursing at the Manly Care Center and most recently was employed at Homestead Assisted Living.

Carol enjoyed camping, shopping, traveling, gambling, spending time with her family and drinking wine. She took pride in her two granddaughters Madeline and Margaret and their accomplishments. She was always around to be the voice of reason and lend a helping hand. Carol was never one to complain or wallow and always had a solution.

Carol is survived by her spouse of 41 years, Patrick. Her daughter Miranda (Mark) Kruse and son Patrick Jr. (Summer) Sullivan both of Mason City; granddaughters Madeline and Margaret Kruse of Mason City; mother, Katherine Askeland and siblings Ralph Jr (Hilda) Askeland, Connie (Steve) Menuey, Carmen Jepsen, Duane (Cindy) Askeland, Bradley Askeland and Kimberly Askeland; as well as aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Preceding her in death are her father, Ralph Askeland Sr.; mother and father-in-law, Kenneth and Callie Sullivan; grandparents, Arthur and Ovedia Askeland and Fritz and Marjorie Legler; a brother-in-law, Terry Jepsen; as well as numerous extended family members.

