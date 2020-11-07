Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol Diane Sullivan

Carol Diane Sullivan

May 2, 1960-November 4, 2020

MASON CITY - Carol Diane (Askeland) Sullivan passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 in Mason City.

A Celebration of her life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA with Rev. Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Carol will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the funeral chapel. Masks will be required and social distancing requirements followed. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used to spread Carol's love of Christmas through Toys for Tots and other organizations.

She was born May 2nd, 1960 to Katherine (Legler) and Ralph Askeland in Mason City. Carol graduated from Mason City High School in 1978. She then married the love of her life Patrick Sullivan on February 9th, 1979. Together they had two children, Miranda Brey and Patrick Dennis.

Together, they traveled many places with Patrick's Army career including Kentucky, Germany, California and Hawaii before returning to Mason City, Iowa to settle.

Carol's early career was filled with management positions at Hardees and Kmart for many years before she attended NIACC for her nursing degree. She then pursued her career in nursing at the Manly Care Center and most recently was employed at Homestead Assisted Living.

Carol enjoyed camping, shopping, traveling, gambling, spending time with her family and drinking wine. She took pride in her two granddaughters Madeline and Margaret and their accomplishments. She was always around to be the voice of reason and lend a helping hand. Carol was never one to complain or wallow and always had a solution.

Carol is survived by her spouse of 41 years, Patrick. Her daughter Miranda (Mark) Kruse and son Patrick Jr. (Summer) Sullivan both of Mason City; granddaughters Madeline and Margaret Kruse of Mason City; mother, Katherine Askeland and siblings Ralph Jr (Hilda) Askeland, Connie (Steve) Menuey, Carmen Jepsen, Duane (Cindy) Askeland, Bradley Askeland and Kimberly Askeland; as well as aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Preceding her in death are her father, Ralph Askeland Sr.; mother and father-in-law, Kenneth and Callie Sullivan; grandparents, Arthur and Ovedia Askeland and Fritz and Marjorie Legler; a brother-in-law, Terry Jepsen; as well as numerous extended family members.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. (641) 432-2372. ColonialChapels.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA 50401
Nov
13
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA 50401
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
My deepest condolences to Carol´s family and friends. Carol was an enormous help in assisting us with getting our mother adjusted in her early days at Homestead. She was very patient explaining every step of the way to us. Many thanks, Carol. We will miss you.
Linda Wiltfang
November 7, 2020
Om so sorry for your loss.carol impacted my life in the 2 years I worked with her she always listened and gave great advice.i will miss her.
hope m hartwig
November 7, 2020