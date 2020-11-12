Carol Diane Sullivan

Carol Diane (Askeland) Sullivan passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 in Mason City.

The family will be postponing the visitation for Carol and services will now be private. Though the service will be private, a live stream and recording of the service will be available Friday, November 13, 2020 on our Facebook Page: Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Carol will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. (641) 432-2372. ColonialChapels.com