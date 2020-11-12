Menu
Carol Diane Sullivan

Carol Diane (Askeland) Sullivan passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 in Mason City.

The family will be postponing the visitation for Carol and services will now be private. Though the service will be private, a live stream and recording of the service will be available Friday, November 13, 2020 on our Facebook Page: Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Carol will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. (641) 432-2372. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA 50401
Nov
13
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA 50401
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
What a wonderful LPN you where. You will be missed! Staff and residents love you and my you rest in peace.
Aleah Brown
November 10, 2020
I worked with Carol at Homestead in 2017-2018 and she will be dearly missed. She was such a great lady and had great stories- my thoughts and prays are with her family
Melissa Meyer
November 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to Carol´s family and friends. Carol was an enormous help in assisting us with getting our mother adjusted in her early days at Homestead. She was very patient explaining every step of the way to us. Many thanks, Carol. We will miss you.
Linda Wiltfang
November 7, 2020
Om so sorry for your loss.carol impacted my life in the 2 years I worked with her she always listened and gave great advice.i will miss her.
hope m hartwig
November 7, 2020