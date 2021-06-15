Carol Elaine King

June 6, 1933-June 12, 2021

MASON CITY-Carol Elaine King, 88, of Mason City, IA passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Wesley United Methodist Church with the Pastor Craig Lutrell officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM till service time Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Wesley United Methodist Church or to Hospice of North Iowa.

Carol was born June 6, 1933, the daughter of George H. and Clarice F. (Gannon) Williamson in Mason City, Iowa. Carol attended school in Mason City and later graduated from Mason City High School in the class of 1951.

On September 17, 1954, Carol was united in marriage to Fred Younke. On November 29, 1975, Carol was united in marriage to Duane 'Bud' C. King.

Carol was employed by Northwestern Bell for 20 years and later worked for the Mason City School District as an assistant storeroom clerk. She retired in 2000 from the Mason City Schools. Carol was very talented, she created beautiful woodworking pieces and paintings. She also enjoyed crocheting when she wasn't baking treats and goodies for everyone. Carol took up coloring in her later years. Her and Duane were very active in Wesley United Methodist Church where she was a circle member for many years. But her greatest joys were watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She was also a member of the River City Gems Red Hat Society.

Those thankful for having shared in Carol's life include her husband, Bud; children, Thomas M. Younke, Laura (Rick) Payer, David G. Younke, Terry (Lois) King; 9 grandchildren, Andrew (Kjersti) Beavers, Lindsay (Scott) Rollefson, Jonathon (Katterine) Payer, Lucas Younke, Caleb Younke, Noah Younke, Emily (Jonathan) Meserve, Anna (Ian) Sandager, Sarah King; 8 great-grandchildren, Harper, Reece, Bridget, Clara, Ingrid, Maria, James, Eleanor; sister, Marlene Oswood and a brother-in-law, Don Philips.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Fred T. Younke; stepson, Randi King; sister, Judith Philips and a brother-in-law, Wayne Oswood.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.