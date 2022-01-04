Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Jean Kruse
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Macken Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1105 12th Street SouthEast
Rochester, MN

Carol Jean Kruse

March 18, 1944-December 24, 2021

Carol Jean Kruse, 77, of Rochester, MN passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Benedictine Madonna Towers.

Carol was born March 18, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Frank and Dorothy Rabine. During childhood, the family relocated to Rochester, and Carol graduated from John Marshall High School in 1962. In May of 1967, she married Robert (Bob) Kruse at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple lived in Stewartville, Minnesota until 1976 when they moved to Forest City, Iowa. There they purchased the Forest City Bakery. Carol actively helped at the bakery - assisting customers, keeping the books, and giving tours of the bakery for student field trips. After her husband Bob passed away in 1989, Carol eventually moved to Rochester. She worked at Ability Building Center (ABC) in Rochester for 17 years, until retiring in November 2008.

Carol's faith was very important to her. She was a member of Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester for many years and found joy in attending Mass and visiting. Carol's pastimes included reading, watching game shows, listening to music, completing word finds, and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.

Carol is survived by her children, LeeAnn Rahn of Surprise, Arizona, and Kurt (Dee) Kruse of Brandon, Florida, her grandchildren Sydney and Paige Rahn, and Alyssa and Gabrielle Kruse. Carol is also survived by her sisters, Jane Rabine of Rochester, and Jill Rabine, of Stewartville. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents, a brother Joe Rabine, and a sister Mary Harwood.

The memorial service for Carol will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:30AM in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Msgr. Gerald A. Mahon officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, also in the River Park Chapel. Burial will take place at the Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa following the reception.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Macken Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1105 12th Street SouthEast, Rochester, MN
Feb
18
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Macken Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1105 12th Street SouthEast, Rochester, MN
Feb
18
Burial
Madison Township Cemetery
Forest City, Iowa , MN
Funeral services provided by:
Macken Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Macken Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.