Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Jean Nichols
FUNERAL HOME
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
189 N Seguin Avenue
New Braunfels, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 9 2022
2:00p.m.
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
Send Flowers

Carol Jean Nichols

August 11, 1944-March 2, 2022

Carol Jean Nichols, 77, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on March 2, 2022 in New Braunfels. She was born August 11, 1944 in Clear Lake Iowa, to Carl and Evelyn (Wedoo) Lassahn. She married Larry N. Nichols on March 11, 1962.

Following Carol's passing, her husband Larry passed away on March 27, 2022, in Seguin, Texas.

She is survived by her son, Greg Nichols; daughters, Angella Easterwood (Tony), Pennie Nichols (Pamela); grandchildren, Loren Kirk, Logan Patterson, Emmy Easterwood, Ella Easterwood, Luke Easterwood, Anthony Easterwood, Lucy Woolard, and Evelyn Woolard; great grandchildren, Jackson Kirk, Jagger Kirk, Jett Kirk, Holden Medlin, Talia Woolard, and baby Patterson due August 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM.

Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
189 N Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Carol and Larry were two of our closest friends. Larry was my friend since early childhood and when he and Carol were married, they became a couple that we spent many fun times with. Carol was always fun to be around and Larry with his quick wit and humor would always keep us laughing. This photo was taken the last time we were with them and was another of those fun times we enjoyed with them. We will miss them always. Rest in Peace friends!
Richard and Barbara Thomas
Friend
March 31, 2022
Gene and I will miss Carol very Much ! She was a beautiful lady with a sweet smile ! We enjoyed visiting with her and Larry and remembering good old days in Mason City, Who would have known that we all would reconnect in Texas and live 17 miles from each other ! Rest in peace dear friend !
Gene and Rosie Pettey
Friend
March 30, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results