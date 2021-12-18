Carole Annette Pinneke

August 24, 1930-December 16, 2021

MASON CITY-Carole Annette Pinneke, 91, of Mason City, IA passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Avenue with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. with a Rosary Service beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Wake Service.

Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Carole Pinneke. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Carole Annette Monahan-Pinneke was born August 24, 1930, to Annette Potter and Arthur Monahan. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1949. While in school, Carole played softball and worked at Birdsall's Ice Cream.

She married Charles (Tom) Pinneke. Their children are: Molly Walgren (Cedar Falls, IA), Kenton (deceased), Annette Marshall (Mason City), Gary Ewing (Mason City), Kathy Wentworth (St. Louis, MO), William (deceased), Kim (Marion, IA), and Mick (Cumming, GA). Carole attended Holy Family Church and was a member of St. John's Circle. She served as the head cook for Newman High School. Carole loved to cook, embroider, and collect clown figurines. She loved her children and grandchildren and supported all their activities.

In her spare time, she was Grandma Carole to Derek, Chad, Staci, Brooke, Carole, Danielle, Kelly, Eric, Katie, Brittany, Bill, Amy, Carrie, Connor, Carlisle, and Tyler and her 30 great grandchildren. Carole was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and she was proud to be Catholic, Irish and a very loyal Cubs fan!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Phillip Monahan and Annette Potter, husband Charles T. Pinneke, sons William and Kenton, granddaughter Brooke, and siblings John Robert, Joan Gloria (Stratford), Phillip Arthur and Dean Richard.

We would like to thank all of the staff at The Good Shepherd Health for all their care, support and love during our Mother's time with them.

