Carolyn E. Christensen
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Carolyn E. Christensen

GARNER – Carolyn E. Christensen, 69, of Garner passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Following the service her body will be cremated. A private family graveside service will be held at the Belmond Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on both the Cataldo Funeral Home and Garner United Methodist Church Facebook pages beginning at 12:45 P.M., Tuesday.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Monday, December 14th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed at both the visitation and funeral service. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street, Garner, IA
Dec
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
Garner, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marc McVey
December 13, 2020
Daniel Zenga
December 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results