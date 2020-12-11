Carolyn E. Christensen

GARNER – Carolyn E. Christensen, 69, of Garner passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Following the service her body will be cremated. A private family graveside service will be held at the Belmond Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on both the Cataldo Funeral Home and Garner United Methodist Church Facebook pages beginning at 12:45 P.M., Tuesday.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Monday, December 14th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed at both the visitation and funeral service.