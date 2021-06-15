Carolyn T. Summers

October 27, 1936-June 12, 2021

BELMOND-Carolyn T. Summers, 84, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Memorial services for Carolyn Summers will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Dave DeKuiper officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

Carolyn was born on October 27, 1936, the fifth child to John & Grace Jones. During her first year, she was not expected to survive, but she did. She grew up to be a strong woman, and on March 27, 1953, she married Robert Summers and was blessed with five children: Antoinette (Toni), Linda, Duane, Richard and Mitchell.

They traveled whenever possible and enjoyed many trips on their motorcycle. In later years, they went river rafting, went sky high in a hot air balloon and traveled to Las Vegas. They took their first cruise to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Bahamas. They enjoyed several more cruises with family and friends.

Carolyn was first and foremost a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed decorating her home with all kinds of borders and wallpapers, and was very proud of her extensive flower garden. She was an accomplished seamstress and often made matching dresses for her and her daughters and Sunday suits for the boys.

She was a member of the Class of 1954. During her career, she served as bookkeeper to the family service station, was employed at City Hall with Lois Hammond and later worked for Frank Pollitt at the Ford Garage.

For many years, she lived in the same house once owned by her grandparents, and later her parents. During her later years, she lived in the Belmond Community Apartments before moving to assisted living and then to the Belmond Care Center where she died.

The love and memories will continue on in the hearts of her family. She leaves behind her daughters Toni (Murray) Lindstrom, Linda (Jim) Boyd, and sons Rick (Lucinda) Summers and Mitch (Cindy) Summers; sisters Monica Kohmetscher, Colleen Flanagan and Barbara Rogers; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob, son Duane, son-in-law James Williams, grandson Jeremy Williams, grandson Joe Lindstrom and great-granddaughter Jaden Summers, and brothers Tony, Larry & Haydn and sister Mary.

