Carolyn S. (O'Neel) Threlkeld

July 13, 1943-March 28, 2022

BRITT-Carolyn S. (O'Neel) Threlkeld, 78, of Britt passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Carolyn Threlkeld will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with Pastor Eric Schubert officiating.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion at 1:30 PM.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel.

Carolyn, the daughter of Bert and Maxine (Chapman) O'Neel, was born July 13, 1943 in Clarion, Iowa. She was raised in the Clarion area and graduated from Clarion High School with the class of 1961. She attended UNI for a year, before transferring to Iowa State where she received her bachelor's degree in home economics in 1965.

While attending ISU Carolyn met Dennis Threlkeld. They were united in marriage on December 11, 1966 in Clarion, Iowa.

Carolyn and Dennis traveled both domestically and internationally for Dennis's work. Carolyn worked for a time as a merchandiser for the Marshall Field's department store. In addition, she worked for Ohio Edison Power Company as part of their marketing and education team.

Carolyn had many hobbies, such as cooking and gardening, reading, and sewing. She sewed all the drapes in their home and made clothes (including her wedding dress), dolls and other gifts for her family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering her time and talents to a number of groups, including PEO, 4-H, her church circle group, and various other activities with the United Methodist Church. She also served on the West Hancock School Board for several years.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Dennis Threlkeld of 55 years; two children, Sue (Chris) McKee and Rebecca Threlkeld; her brother Mitch O'Neel; and aunt Phyllis Stupka.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, Carolyn's family suggests memorial contributions may be given to P.E.O. Chapter GF in Carolyn's name. P.E.O. donations will be used for scholarships for women and can be sent to their attention c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 342, Britt, Iowa 50423.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839