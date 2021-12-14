Dear Reverend Voss and family, Sharon and I want each of you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers as you deal with the passing of Carolyn. She was such a kind and caring person, always so interesting to visit with. we will all miss her. Stephen D. McLaughlin Phoenix, Arizona
Stephen McLaughlin
Friend
December 15, 2021
Pastor Voss, Mark and Brian & Family— We were saddened to learn of the passing of your wife, mother and grandma. Carolyn was a delightful person— kind and always with a smile. We so enjoyed visiting with her through the years, especially when Mark and Brian were in school. She loved to sing and passed that love to her sons. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. May God bless. Lovingly, Dave and Sharleen Hubbard. Parkersburg
Dave and Sharleen Hubbard
Friend
December 15, 2021
Mel, May the Lord be with you and your family as you grieve this loss. "For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands." 2 Corinthians 5:1
Kent Landhuis
December 14, 2021
Melvin, I am so glad I had the pleasure of getting to know you and Carolyn. She was such an asset to our women's club. Please know we will miss her, but also, remember her.
Sheila Ruka
December 14, 2021
We were so sad to hear of the loss of our beloved Aunt Carolyn! Thinking of you all, but especially Uncle Mel who took care of her the way no one else could! Our memories of her will always be of a loving, spunky and spontaneous woman with a heart of gold. We know that she is already singing with the choir in heaven.
Janna Dawdy
December 13, 2021
My sympathy to you Pastor and your family in the passing of wife and mother Caroline. I have many fond memories of the both of you!