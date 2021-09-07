Carolyn White

October 2, 1935-September 1, 2021

MCINTIRE-Carolyn White, age 85, of McIntire, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, Iowa.

Carolyn Marie White was born on October 2, 1935 to William "Roy" and Cleone (Grace) Schlampp in rural McIntire, Iowa. She attended school in McIntire, but due to medical concerns during her youth she spent a significant amount of time in Iowa City. She later graduated from McIntire High School in 1955.

On November 11, 1957 she was united in marriage to Thomas Edward White in Austin, Minnesota. To this union two sons were born. Carolyn loved her family and worked very hard to be sure that her sons had what they not only needed, but wanted. She spent many years taking care of her family. After Tom retired, Carolyn went to work at Fox River Mills in Osage, retiring after 20 years.

She enjoyed shopping trips to purchase knick-knacks to share as gifts with those she loved. Carolyn liked to play cards and board games, especially Aggravation with friends from Waterloo. While later in life she found enjoyment doing word puzzles.

Survivors include her two sons, William "Doc" White of McIntire, IA and Charles "Chuck" (Karolyn) White of Osage, IA, four grandsons; Russell Duryee of Turtle Lake, WI, Jason White of Barron, WI, Jeremy (Kristy) Hovde of New Haven, IA and Jordan Huisman of Rochester, MN, four great-grandchildren; Jacy, Lexy, Bryce and Brady Hovde, a sister in-law, Donna McPhail, several nieces and a very special friend, Marlene Boldt and her family.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom in 2005, sisters; Eunice in infancy, Edith Dunjee and Gladys (Russell) Willis, two brothers, William "Bill" Schlampp and Charles "Mick" McPhail and nephews, Darrell and Ted McPhail.