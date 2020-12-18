Menu
Carrie A. Trulson
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Andrews Funeral Home - Belmond
516 1st Street SE
Belmond, IA

Carrie A. Trulson

September 20, 1952 - December 16, 2020

Carrie A. Trulson, 68, formerly of Belmond, IA, most recently of Swaledale, IA, died, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Clarion Health and Wellness Rehabilitation in Clarion, Iowa. Funeral services will be Monday, December 21, 2020, at 1 PM, at the Dayspring Assembly of God, Belmond, IA. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Sunday at Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, and will continue at church Monday from 12:30-1 PM. Burial will be in the Rockwell Cemetery. The funeral will be live streamed on Andrews Floral Facebook page. Just like the page on Facebook to view. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required according to current guidelines, Memorials in Carrie's name are suggest to her son and daughter in laws Africa Missions Account at www.agwm.com Acct. # 2853174, Dayspring Assembly of God, Belmond, IA, or KJYL Christian Radio.

Carrie Anne Buseman, the daughter of Everett and Carrie (Lamfers) Buseman, was born September 20, 1952 at Charles City, IA. She grew up in rural Rockford and attended Rockford Community Schools and graduated from Rockford High School. She later attended nurses training at NIACC for a year. Her life long faith commenced in her youth as she spent many summers attended Bible Camps.

Carrie was united in marriage to Roland Wike on July 15, 1972, the couple enjoyed almost 7 years together before he passed away on March 6, 1979. Carrie later married Laverne Lee Trulson on November 10, 1979 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, IA. This union brought Kimberly Anne and Curtis Lee into the world. Carrie and Laverne divorced in April 1991.

Carrie was a life long home maker. She had worked for a time at Farm and Home Publishing in Belmond. She was a tireless and passionate servant to her church lending her baking talents and labors to many events and activities over the years. She looked forward to providing various baked goods such as her infamous pumpkin rolls and other delights. Carrie always looked forward to helping with the orchestration of the church's "Turkey Give Away to families in need. She looked forward to being a part of VBS. She played and integral roll in the construction of the current Day Springs Church in Belmond. She never wavered from her faith as it carried her through many life challenges and she fondly reflected on her baptism at Lake Cornelia. Carrie was dedicated to her and her Best Friend 'Dorothy Gatton' quilt ministry helping to sew and create countless quilts and blankets for fire victims around the country. Her and her friends were always on the lookout for materials such as sheets and other sewing materials for their creations. Carrie had been awarded a Meritorious and Distinguished Service Award by the VFW in 2005. Other past times included volunteering for Hospice of North Iowa and other various organizations, collecting cookie jars, cookie cutters, and snowmen glass collections and pitchers. She loved her family, her pets, and times spent with friends. Though she could be shy anyone who knew her well will recall that she was a straight forward lady. Carrie left this life with no regrets and only one request that her kids, grandkids, family and friends would all one day meet her in Heaven.

Survivors include her daughter Kimberly Trulson, Huntsville, AL, and her family Zachery (Tara), James(Haley), Anna Trulson, and Donna (Christian)Rodriquez; son Curtis (Alissa) Trulson, Algona, IA, and great-granddaughter Mila Rodriquez. Her siblings Edna Zieman, Don Buseman, Ron Buseman. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Roland and Laverne, and 2 brothers. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, Iowa 641-444-4474.


Published by Globe Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Andrews Funeral Home - Belmond
516 1st Street SE , Belmond, IA
Dec
21
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
DaySpring Assembly of God Church
208 6th Avenue S.W., Belmond, IA
Dec
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
DaySpring Assembly of God Church
208 6th Avenue S.W., Belmond, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carrie is an unforgettable person!!! We shared 3 years of high school together at RRMR in Rockford graduating in 1970. No matter what she always made you laugh as well as a bit of a temper which vary rarely showed but was there. She nicknamed me “Grasshopper” due to my long skinny legs!!! Don’t remember my ever giving her one but usually addressed me as that when we met in the hallway at school. We didn’t keep in touch much after graduation except for class reunions if we both attended. I remember seeing her at one in Marble Rock and I believe she had recently lost her husband. We exchanged a conversation and was great to see each other again. Then I ran into her at Britt I believe at a stock car race. We were both surprised to see one another! I hadn’t seen her since then until she joined Facebook and we exchanged texts often. I will miss that laugh of hers and will always have the memories!! RIP my friend God has received a truly wonderful person!
Polly LaCoste Schmidt
Classmate
December 20, 2020
Curtis, we are sorry for your loss. We send our sincere sympathy to you and your family. Thinking of you, Jerry & Arlene Lockwood
Arlene Lockwood
Acquaintance
December 20, 2020
Carrie was one strong lady. We were sitting in church one day talking about family I'm talking about her uncle that lives over in Kanawha Casper Lamfers and I said I I have a great aunt is married to a Casper Lamfers and her Name was Grace figured out that we were that we were family by married. I treated Carrie as a great friend I called her my big sister I needed to be chewed out for the things I was doing wrong in Christ's name. I just tell Carrie you're watching over me and and will keep me at your control Thank you for being one of the best friends I ever had PS Well you should be in Roscoe up there to.
Ronald Heginger
Friend
December 19, 2020
Carrie was a very special friend. I will miss her.
Doreen Hanson
Friend
December 19, 2020
