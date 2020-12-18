Carrie A. Trulson

September 20, 1952 - December 16, 2020

Carrie A. Trulson, 68, formerly of Belmond, IA, most recently of Swaledale, IA, died, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Clarion Health and Wellness Rehabilitation in Clarion, Iowa. Funeral services will be Monday, December 21, 2020, at 1 PM, at the Dayspring Assembly of God, Belmond, IA. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Sunday at Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, and will continue at church Monday from 12:30-1 PM. Burial will be in the Rockwell Cemetery. The funeral will be live streamed on Andrews Floral Facebook page. Just like the page on Facebook to view. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required according to current guidelines, Memorials in Carrie's name are suggest to her son and daughter in laws Africa Missions Account at www.agwm.com Acct. # 2853174, Dayspring Assembly of God, Belmond, IA, or KJYL Christian Radio.

Carrie Anne Buseman, the daughter of Everett and Carrie (Lamfers) Buseman, was born September 20, 1952 at Charles City, IA. She grew up in rural Rockford and attended Rockford Community Schools and graduated from Rockford High School. She later attended nurses training at NIACC for a year. Her life long faith commenced in her youth as she spent many summers attended Bible Camps.

Carrie was united in marriage to Roland Wike on July 15, 1972, the couple enjoyed almost 7 years together before he passed away on March 6, 1979. Carrie later married Laverne Lee Trulson on November 10, 1979 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, IA. This union brought Kimberly Anne and Curtis Lee into the world. Carrie and Laverne divorced in April 1991.

Carrie was a life long home maker. She had worked for a time at Farm and Home Publishing in Belmond. She was a tireless and passionate servant to her church lending her baking talents and labors to many events and activities over the years. She looked forward to providing various baked goods such as her infamous pumpkin rolls and other delights. Carrie always looked forward to helping with the orchestration of the church's "Turkey Give Away to families in need. She looked forward to being a part of VBS. She played and integral roll in the construction of the current Day Springs Church in Belmond. She never wavered from her faith as it carried her through many life challenges and she fondly reflected on her baptism at Lake Cornelia. Carrie was dedicated to her and her Best Friend 'Dorothy Gatton' quilt ministry helping to sew and create countless quilts and blankets for fire victims around the country. Her and her friends were always on the lookout for materials such as sheets and other sewing materials for their creations. Carrie had been awarded a Meritorious and Distinguished Service Award by the VFW in 2005. Other past times included volunteering for Hospice of North Iowa and other various organizations, collecting cookie jars, cookie cutters, and snowmen glass collections and pitchers. She loved her family, her pets, and times spent with friends. Though she could be shy anyone who knew her well will recall that she was a straight forward lady. Carrie left this life with no regrets and only one request that her kids, grandkids, family and friends would all one day meet her in Heaven.

Survivors include her daughter Kimberly Trulson, Huntsville, AL, and her family Zachery (Tara), James(Haley), Anna Trulson, and Donna (Christian)Rodriquez; son Curtis (Alissa) Trulson, Algona, IA, and great-granddaughter Mila Rodriquez. Her siblings Edna Zieman, Don Buseman, Ron Buseman. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Roland and Laverne, and 2 brothers. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, Iowa 641-444-4474.