Carroll Johnson

Mason City - Carroll Johnson, 81, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the IOOF Home in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held Friday evening, November 13, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel from 5 pm until 7 pm and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Carroll's name in care of her family.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
