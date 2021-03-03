Cecil L. Weaver

June 17, 1927-March 2, 2021

MASON CITY-Cecil L. Weaver, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. A funeral service will be on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed to Major Erickson's Youtube Page. Memorials may be directed to the family of Cecil Weaver. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Cecil L. Weaver was born in Lakota, Iowa on June 17, 1927 to parents Herman and Katie (Nelson) Weaver. He grew up in the Thompson, Iowa area.

Cecil helped his dad on the farm and other area farmers. He moved to Mason City, Iowa where he started working at Lehigh Cement Plant, driving Tri Haulers and doing dynamite work. He retired from Lehigh after 30 years. He was always helping others working on their tractors and cars. Cecil married Emma Schutter, and later married Paula Krumm. Cecil had a love for horses and dogs having many over the years. Cecil was known for telling stories to the kids which they all enjoyed.

He enjoyed riding his Harley when he was younger. Also going to the races and helping the boys with their demo cars. He enjoyed playing pool. If there was Country and Western music playing, Cecil was out on the dance floor dancing with the ladies. He always enjoyed fishing and camping with special friends. He always liked to travel especially to the Valley of Texas and Branson, Missouri. Cecil enjoyed visiting with people whether he knew them or not, making a lot of friends over the years. It seemed that no matter where we went someone knew Cecil.

Cecil is survived by his wife, Paula; step children, Shirley (Krumm) Kunzman, Robert Krumm, Shari (Frank Oppman) Krumm, and Randy (Holly Ames) Krumm; step grandchildren, Jessica Lavanderos, Steven (Saundra Harrier) Krumm, Nikie Oppman and Conner Ames; and several dear nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Katie; first wife, Emma; step child, Ronnie Krumm; brothers and sisters-in-law, Herman and Lillian Weaver, Dennis and Doris Weaver, and Allen Weaver; sisters and brothers-in-law, June Behrends, Lois and Leonard Harms, Bonnie and Dennis Hoeft, and Shirley Weaver; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Lawson and Marsha Haberkorn; and brother-in-law, Marvin Adams, and foster children, Mary Lou Book, Dennis Alt, and Judy Alt.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.