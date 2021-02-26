Menu
Charles L. DeWitt
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL

Charles L. DeWitt

June 21, 1941-February 22, 2021

Charles "Chuck" Lee DeWitt, 79, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home in Peoria, IL. He was born June 21, 1941, in Mason City, IA, the son of Leland and Gloria (Tapager) DeWitt. He attended school in Mason City. At age 17, he joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1958-61. He obtained his GED in the military. Chuck worked in the antique and used car business, auctioneering, and the construction trades as a pipefitter/welder.

He married Judy A. Bohnsack on July 12, 1962 in Mason City, IA. She preceded him in death on Dec. 7, 2004. They lived in Mason City and Iowa City, before moving to Peoria in about 1980.

Chuck is survived by brothers Thomas DeWitt of St. Paul, MN and Steven (Pat) DeWitt of Fredericksburg, VA; half-brother Richard Eaver, Peoria; niece Lisa McBain, Minnetonka, MN; sister-in-law Virginia DeWitt, Mason City; aunt Marian DeWitt, Garner, IA; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, brother David DeWitt, sister LaDonna Catalano, half-sister Patricia Seimens, aunt/uncle Myrna and Bruce Angell, uncle Allan DeWitt, nephew Bernard DeWitt.

Out-going and gregarious, Chuck was quick to make friends and enjoyed a good 'lively' conversation. He was a kind and generous person.

He was a member of the Riverside Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. A virtual memorial service is planned.

Arrangements are by Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin, IL. Chuck, and his wife Judy, will be interred at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL.


Published by Globe Gazette on Feb. 26, 2021.
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
I personally did not know Charles, other than a one time meeting. I just helped him out one day at Walmart. My condolences go out to the friends and family, as he genuinely seemed like a wonderful man who lived a very full life. That one meeting changed my perspective on life entirely. Rest in paradise Charles. You will be dearly missed.
Dustin stone
March 18, 2021
Every time you came into the bank everyone stopped what they were doing... you had a powerful presence. You always had the greatest stories & the most heartfelt advice! & you always put a smile on my face! Us girls at the bank will miss you so much earth side!
Lauren H.
March 10, 2021
Charles Thank you for always being there for me and my family ..You was always part of our family. You was always like a second Dad to me .You promise my dad when he died you would always looked out for us .You always kept that promise...I Love you .You always be in our hearts Rih Chuck to we meet again
Tonya Hastings
Family
March 3, 2021
Thank you for being there for me and my family Chuck ...Have always part of my family since I was a baby ,Now you will Always be in our hearts forever ..You promise my Daddy you would take care of us an kept your promise..You was a Goddad to me...I will miss you to we meet again ...I love you ...rih ...May God bless you
Tonya Hastings
March 3, 2021
Thank you for being there for me and my family Chuck ...Will always part of my family ,Now you will Always be in our hearts forever ..You promise my Daddy you would take care of us an kept your promise..You was a God dad to me...I will miss you to we meet again ...I love you ...rih
Tonya Hastings
March 3, 2021
Humbly grateful for the memories Chuckie D! I'll always love you. May you rest in paradise for the rest of your days. You allowed me in your life and shared so much with me throughout the years. We were family first, friends second...... and There will NEVER be another like you Chuckie D! Thank you. Thank you for welcoming me, and loving me, and accepting me... Unconditionally.... thank you for guidance and most importantly.... Thank you for simply being you. Love you forever more friend, your #1 gal!
Keri Hayes
Keri Hayes
Family
March 2, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful brother. We will love you and miss you always.
Thomas J DeWitt
Brother
February 27, 2021
